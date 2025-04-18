Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 6,929 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,730 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kemper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kemper by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,252,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 371,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Kemper Price Performance

NYSE KMPR opened at $56.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 6.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Kemper Profile

(Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.