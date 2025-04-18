Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 268.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,788 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 169,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 453,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 71,213 shares during the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth about $1,173,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $249,994.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,341.21. This trade represents a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.92. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.58.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

