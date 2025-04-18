Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,237 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,561,000 after buying an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $151.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.22. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.36 and a 1 year high of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESE. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ESE

About ESCO Technologies

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.