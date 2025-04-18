Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,742 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSO. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. 2.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSO opened at $15.75 on Friday. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.2092 per share. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSO. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

