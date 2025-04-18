Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,052 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Bath & Body Works by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.13.

Shares of BBWI opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.86. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

