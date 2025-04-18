Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,316 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 360.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.29 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.64 and a 52-week high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96.

