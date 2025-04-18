Cerity Partners LLC Buys 18,839 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

