Cerity Partners LLC Buys 2,342 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Southern Copper by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Southern Copper from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $84.00 to $83.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

SCCO opened at $86.47 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $74.84 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.42.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.27% and a net margin of 29.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

