Cerity Partners LLC Buys 27,000 Shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 254.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 62,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

TSPA stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a twelve month low of $30.28 and a twelve month high of $38.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.01.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

