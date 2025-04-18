Cerity Partners LLC Buys 48,427 Shares of Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Free Report) by 131.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,427 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Southern California Bancorp worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Southern California Bancorp by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern California Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern California Bancorp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Southern California Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Southern California Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Southern California Bancorp stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Southern California Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $409.56 million, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern California Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BCAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Southern California Bancorp had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Southern California Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Southern California Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Southern California Bancorp Company Profile

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

