Cerity Partners LLC Buys 52,332 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,332 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,260,000 after buying an additional 165,369 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 7.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42,195 shares in the last quarter.

Hayward Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,041.48. This represents a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Articles

