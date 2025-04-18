Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth about $82,426,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth $82,079,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,316,000.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ABG opened at $218.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.04. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.68 and a twelve month high of $312.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, COO Daniel Clara sold 1,217 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.64, for a total transaction of $361,010.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.08. The trade was a 24.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

