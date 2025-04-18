Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 49,121 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 248,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 45,336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. This represents a 17.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,321. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZION has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

