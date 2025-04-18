Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,600.68. The trade was a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,047,330. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Articles

