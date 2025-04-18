Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SouthState alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 64.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Price Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SouthState stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.65. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $70.68 and a one year high of $114.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.