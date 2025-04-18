Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,851 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 64.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 116,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,736,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SouthState by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other SouthState news, Director G Stacy Smith acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.60 per share, for a total transaction of $290,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,514.40. This represents a 9.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Arana sold 1,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $200,652.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $482,433.86. This represents a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.
A number of research firms have commented on SSB. Citigroup raised shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.90.
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.
