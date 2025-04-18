Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,571,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,753 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,843,000 after purchasing an additional 507,008 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,761,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

