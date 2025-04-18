Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,118,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,946,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,204,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 16,803,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,169,000 after buying an additional 622,736 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,575,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $882,241,000 after acquiring an additional 59,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,526,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7278 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.59%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

