Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $165.32 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.75 and a 12-month high of $243.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.01. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $894.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.70 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.