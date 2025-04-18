Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,434,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,596,000 after acquiring an additional 41,666 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 604,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,049,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 538,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 496,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,992 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.82. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $124.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.29.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

