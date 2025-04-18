Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,398,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQAL opened at $44.27 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $566.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

