Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,371 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 556.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 655,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after acquiring an additional 89,607 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.07.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.