Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,716 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.89, for a total transaction of $562,659.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,151,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,450,736.80. The trade was a 0.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,544 shares of company stock worth $18,770,097. 39.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $277.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.16. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.46.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morningstar from $387.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

