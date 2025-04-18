Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,767 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.37%.

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.