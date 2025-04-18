Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after buying an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3,213.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 139,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after acquiring an additional 134,948 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 97,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of PXF opened at $51.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

