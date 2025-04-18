Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,520,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,452,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after buying an additional 386,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,553,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,363,000 after buying an additional 359,017 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 411,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,926,000 after acquiring an additional 232,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DTM stock opened at $96.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average is $97.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

DTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DT Midstream from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

