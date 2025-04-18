Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,671 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,186,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,540,445,000 after purchasing an additional 495,103 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,895,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,732,000 after acquiring an additional 18,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,756,000 after purchasing an additional 175,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,614 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $57.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.91 and a 1-year high of $110.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.72.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWK. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

