Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,817 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 73,833.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.96 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $112.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.80 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

