Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,820,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,035,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,456,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 487,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after purchasing an additional 103,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.50.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $214.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.79 and a 200 day moving average of $201.32. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $145.75 and a twelve month high of $234.36.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

