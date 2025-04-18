Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 85.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 34,804 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 18,430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 552,900 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,026,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.