Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 105.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,231,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 93,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 72,136 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 21,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 475,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 148,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE:VAC opened at $53.03 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VAC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,458.20. This represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

