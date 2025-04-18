Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innospec worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innospec by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 17.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Innospec by 357.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,606,000 after acquiring an additional 24,843 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $85.92 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.32 and a 1-year high of $133.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.17.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.43 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corbin Barnes sold 2,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $278,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,668.30. The trade was a 25.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 3,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $387,788.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,160.70. This represents a 15.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $794,853 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

