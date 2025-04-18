Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $6,516,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

