Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 300 Shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ARM alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in ARM by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,727,000 after buying an additional 35,720 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in ARM by 58.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ARM from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ARM from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.05.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $100.73 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75. The company has a market cap of $105.55 billion, a PE ratio of 132.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.