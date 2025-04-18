Cerity Partners LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GDXJ opened at $64.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.07. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.88 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

