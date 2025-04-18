Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter.

CGMU opened at $26.40 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $27.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Municipal Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

