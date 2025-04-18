Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $160.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.33.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at $59,684,483. This represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock valued at $782,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.70.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

