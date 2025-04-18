Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.50% of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCTD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its position in BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.83.

The BlackRock World ex U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA index. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies in developed markets outside of the US that are considered to be equipped for a low-carbon economy transition.

