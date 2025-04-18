Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,489 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 105.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,164,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,170,000 after buying an additional 300,385 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

