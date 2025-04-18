Cerity Partners LLC Sells 11,676 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get DaVita alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in DaVita by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in DaVita by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $140.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.64 and a 12-month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. On average, analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price objective on DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DaVita

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.