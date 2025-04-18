Cerity Partners LLC Sells 18,731 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,731 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,638,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,118,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in KB Home by 4,083.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 146,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KB Home by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after buying an additional 142,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on KB Home from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KB Home from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.04.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. The trade was a 44.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83. KB Home has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

