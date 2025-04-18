Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,215 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EQT by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in EQT by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in EQT by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of EQT by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $51.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 127.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is 157.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EQT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.56.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

