Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,314 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBSI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1,921.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on UBSI shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on United Bankshares from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $91,026.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.91.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.01%.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

