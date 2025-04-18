Cerity Partners LLC Sells 2,373 Shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Consensus Cloud Solutions worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCSI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCSI opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.47. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.10). Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CCSI shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

