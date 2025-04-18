Cerity Partners LLC Sells 3,090 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Insmed by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Insmed from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

INSM stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.59. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $84.91. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $104.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.31 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. Analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,412,107.84. This trade represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 33,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total value of $2,674,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,168,487.70. The trade was a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,797 shares of company stock worth $37,621,239 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

