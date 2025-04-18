Cerity Partners LLC Sells 563 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,065 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,176,000 after purchasing an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,920,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,151,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ICUI shares. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.67.

ICUI stock opened at $138.67 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.36 and a twelve month high of $196.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.03.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

