Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,218,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,554,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $520,032,000 after acquiring an additional 157,948 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at $452,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF opened at $73.33 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.85 and a 12-month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $86.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

Insider Activity

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Kevin O’byrne purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

