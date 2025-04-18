CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Position Lifted by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in shares of CGI by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 36,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in CGI by 1,027.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after purchasing an additional 111,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of CGI by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of CGI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.75.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.85 and a 1 year high of $122.79.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. CGI’s payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

