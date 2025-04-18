Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 936 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.05% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPK opened at $135.17 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $136.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Chesapeake Utilities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

