Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHT. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.22. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.39.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

