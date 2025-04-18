Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,735 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 32,787 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 315,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 36,174 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,466,747 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,611,000 after buying an additional 264,078 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLF opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $21.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Glj Research reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $102,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 543,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,874,964.75. This trade represents a 1.78 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,074.90. The trade was a 3.10 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

